China Warns US Against 'politicising' WHO Virus Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:53 PM

China warns US against 'politicising' WHO virus probe

WHO experts probing the origins of the coronavirus must be allowed to work free from "political interference", Beijing said Thursday, in a rebuke to the White House, as the team's closely watched mission began

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :WHO experts probing the origins of the coronavirus must be allowed to work free from "political interference", Beijing said Thursday, in a rebuke to the White House, as the team's closely watched mission began.

China hopes the US can "respect facts and science, respect the hard work of the WHO international... expert team", Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijan told reporters, and allow them to work "free from political interference".

More Stories From World

