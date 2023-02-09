WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) What happens in Europe regarding the Ukraine conflict today could influence China's actions in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region later, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Beijing is watching (Ukraine) closely and learning lessons that may influence its future decisions.

So what happens in Europe today could happen in Asia tomorrow," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

NATO allies have "real concerns" about China, including a recent military and nuclear force buildup, Stoltenberg said. China has also increased intelligence gathering activities in Europe, Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg said he discussed those concerns with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting Wednesday in Washington.