Open Menu

China Welcomes All Efforts To Secure Ceasefire To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM

China welcomes all efforts to secure ceasefire to Russia-Ukraine conflict

China welcomes all efforts to secure a ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in comments on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) China welcomes all efforts to secure a ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in comments on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have noted the reports.

China has advocated since day one that the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation. We welcome all efforts towards ceasefire and believe that talks are a necessary step in order to achieve peace," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, with a focus on the normalization of Russia-U.S. relations and the situation in Ukraine.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

11 minutes ago
 Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall colla ..

Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik

9 minutes ago
 Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19t ..

Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day

46 seconds ago
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthe ..

Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy

48 seconds ago
 Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategi ..

Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..

26 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars ..

49 seconds ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson

51 seconds ago
 Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects i ..

Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart

52 seconds ago
 Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliament ..

Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World