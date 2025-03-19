China Welcomes All Efforts To Secure Ceasefire To Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM
China welcomes all efforts to secure a ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in comments on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) China welcomes all efforts to secure a ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in comments on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
"We have noted the reports.
China has advocated since day one that the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation. We welcome all efforts towards ceasefire and believe that talks are a necessary step in order to achieve peace," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.
On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, with a focus on the normalization of Russia-U.S. relations and the situation in Ukraine.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..
UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik
Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary
Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy
Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars ..
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson
Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart
Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika S ..
More Stories From World
-
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson51 seconds ago
-
Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika Srpska4 minutes ago
-
Chinese vice premier stresses leading role of enterprises in driving innovation4 minutes ago
-
China welcomes all efforts to secure ceasefire to Russia-Ukraine conflict4 minutes ago
-
Feature: Chinese-built irrigation project transforming Kenyan farmers' livelihoods11 minutes ago
-
LG invests in Canadian lithium extraction firm to expand clean tech initiatives11 minutes ago
-
Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March58 minutes ago
-
Russia, Ukraine swap 372 POWs: Russian defence ministry1 hour ago
-
Italy says six dead, 40 missing after migrant shipwreck1 hour ago
-
One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report1 hour ago
-
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza3 hours ago
-
'Stranded' ISS astronauts less than an hour from splashdown5 hours ago