China welcomes all efforts to secure ceasefire to Russia-Ukraine conflict

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) China welcomes all efforts to secure a ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in comments on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have noted the reports.

China has advocated since day one that the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation. We welcome all efforts towards ceasefire and believe that talks are a necessary step in order to achieve peace," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, with a focus on the normalization of Russia-U.S. relations and the situation in Ukraine.

