UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Welcomes Canada's Assessment Of Its COVID-19 Response - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

China Welcomes Canada's Assessment of Its COVID-19 Response - Foreign Ministry

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) China appreciates the Canadian Health Minister's "objective and fair" assessment of the country's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a press conference on Friday.

In an interview on Sunday, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said China alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) "very early" to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus and provided the international community with the gene sequencing of the disease.

"We noticed relevant reports and applaud the Canadian health minister's objective and fair remarks," Wenbin said.

The spokesperson noted that China and Canada have cooperated during the pandemic and that Beijing welcomes all international collaborative efforts to combat the deadly disease.

Hajdu has previously come under fire from some Canadian pundits for her trust in China's COVID-19 response amid allegations that Beijing covered up the origin and spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Fire World China Canada Beijing Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

1 hour ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

47 minutes ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

47 minutes ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

2 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

49 minutes ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.