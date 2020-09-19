TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) China appreciates the Canadian Health Minister's "objective and fair" assessment of the country's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a press conference on Friday.

In an interview on Sunday, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said China alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) "very early" to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus and provided the international community with the gene sequencing of the disease.

"We noticed relevant reports and applaud the Canadian health minister's objective and fair remarks," Wenbin said.

The spokesperson noted that China and Canada have cooperated during the pandemic and that Beijing welcomes all international collaborative efforts to combat the deadly disease.

Hajdu has previously come under fire from some Canadian pundits for her trust in China's COVID-19 response amid allegations that Beijing covered up the origin and spread of the disease.