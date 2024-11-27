China Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Lebanon, Israel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
China on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement reached between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) China on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement reached between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel.
China is closely following the current situation between Lebanon and Israel, and has always been calling on all parties to earnestly abide by UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.
"We support all efforts conducive to deescalating the tensions and realizing peace, and welcome the ceasefire agreement reached by relevant sides," she added.
The spokesperson said that in the meanwhile, China believes that the protracted fighting in Gaza is the root cause of this round of turmoil in the middle East, and all parties need to work together to realize a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza at an early date.
According to media reports, a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect on Wednesday after more than a year of fighting that has killed thousands of people.
APP/asg
