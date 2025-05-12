China Welcomes Ceasefire Between India, Pakistan, To Play Role For Peaceful, Stable Region
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) China welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan and stand ready to play role in keeping the region peaceful and stable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Monday.
"China noted the reports. The ceasefire between India and Pakistan serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries, contributes to regional peace and stability and meets the common aspiration of the international community. China supports and welcomes this," he said in response to a question during his regular briefing held here.
He said that India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors. They are both China's neighbors as well.
Since the start of the tensions, China has been in close communication with relevant parties and called on the two countries to remain calm, exercise restraints and avoid that escalation, he added.
Lin Jian said that on night of May 10, Chinese Â Foreign Minister Wang Yi, had telephone conversations, respectively with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and India's national security advisor Ajit Doval to promote the ease of tensions and realization of a full and lasting ceasefire. Both Pakistan and India made positive remarks on this.
China hopes that India and Pakistan will consolidate and continue the ceasefire momentum, avoid further conflict, properly handle differences through dialogue and negotiation and return to the track of political settlement, he added.
The spokesperson said that China stands ready to continue keeping communication with the India and Pakistan and play a constructive role in realizing full and lasting ceasefire and keeping the region, peaceful and stable.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From World
-
African continent accounts for only 5% of global tourism activity: Habib Ammar8 minutes ago
-
China welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan, to play role for peaceful, stable region8 minutes ago
-
99 % Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah received Nusuk Cards: Director Hajj Makkah18 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan – Iran Business Forum held in Tehran18 minutes ago
-
China welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan, to play role for peaceful, stable region58 minutes ago
-
World has better understanding of Kashmir issue after India-Pakistan conflict: Chinese Scholar58 minutes ago
-
"Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser to support children battling Thalassemia held in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Beijing Hi-tech Expo welcomes expanded international friend circle2 hours ago
-
Presidential campaigns kick off2 hours ago
-
Türkiye's total turnover up by 41.2% in March3 hours ago
-
World has better understanding of Kashmir issue after India-Pakistan conflict: Chinese Scholar3 hours ago
-
Beijing Hi-tech Expo welcomes expanded international friend circle3 hours ago