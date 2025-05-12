China welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan, to play role for peaceful, stable region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) China welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan and stand ready to play role in keeping the region peaceful and stable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Monday.

"China noted the reports. The ceasefire between India and Pakistan serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries, contributes to regional peace and stability and meets the common aspiration of the international community. China supports and welcomes this," he said in response to a question during his regular briefing held here.

He said that India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors. They are both China's neighbors as well.

Since the start of the tensions, China has been in close communication with relevant parties and called on the two countries to remain calm, exercise restraints and avoid that escalation, he added.

Lin Jian said that on night of May 10, Chinese Â Foreign Minister Wang Yi, had telephone conversations, respectively with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and India's national security advisor Ajit Doval to promote the ease of tensions and realization of a full and lasting ceasefire. Both Pakistan and India made positive remarks on this.

China hopes that India and Pakistan will consolidate and continue the ceasefire momentum, avoid further conflict, properly handle differences through dialogue and negotiation and return to the track of political settlement, he added.

The spokesperson said that China stands ready to continue keeping communication with the India and Pakistan and play a constructive role in realizing full and lasting ceasefire and keeping the region, peaceful and stable.

APP/asg