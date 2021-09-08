UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes 'end Of Anarchy' With New Afghan Govt

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:16 PM

China said Wednesday it welcomed the end of "three weeks of anarchy" in Afghanistan with the establishment of a new interim government in Kabul, pledging $31 million in immediate aid as it urged the Taliban to restore order

The Islamist group seized control of Afghanistan as US troops withdrew last month and have set up a new administration that started work Wednesday.

Despite previous promises that their rule would be inclusive, the government is drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks with established hardliners in all key posts and no women.

China has been scathing about the American withdrawal, which it criticised as ill-planned and hasty. On Wednesday it said the new government would help bring stability.

"China attaches great importance to the announcement by the Taliban of the establishment of an interim government and some important personnel arrangements," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing.

