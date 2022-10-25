UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes FATF Decision To Remove Pakistan From Grey List

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2022 | 12:42 PM

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin says this shows international support and recognition of Pakistan's effort to firmly follow its political commitment to improve its Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terror Financing system over the past five years despite difficulties.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) China has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to remove Pakistan from its grey list.

During his regular briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this shows international support and recognition of Pakistan's effort to firmly follow its political commitment to improve its Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terror Financing system over the past five years despite difficulties.

He said China looks forward to Pakistan's positive contributions to advancing international counter-terrorism cooperation and protecting the security of the international financial system.

