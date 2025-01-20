China 'welcomes' Gaza Ceasefire Coming Into Effect
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) China on Monday hailed the start of a long-awaited truce aimed at ending more than 15 months of war in Gaza.
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas formally entered into force on Sunday, paving the way for the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages.
A spokeswoman for Beijing's foreign ministry said "China welcomes the Gaza ceasefire agreement coming into effect".
"We hope that the agreement will be fully and continuously implemented, and that a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza will be achieved," Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.
"China will continue to work with the international community to promote peace and stability in the middle East," she said.
China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
More Stories From World
-
China 'welcomes' Gaza ceasefire coming into effect6 minutes ago
-
Djokovic row as Sinner, Swiatek eye Australian Open last eight6 minutes ago
-
Beijing boasts over 2.1 million professionals in high-end industries: report6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results26 minutes ago
-
Svitolina hopes Australian Open run brings 'a little light' to Ukraine26 minutes ago
-
Israeli hostages freed on first day of Gaza truce36 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1886 against USD Monday46 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang aims for robust social, economic development in 202546 minutes ago
-
China's box office pre-sales for Spring Festival season hit 200 mln yuan46 minutes ago
-
UN ramps up food deliveries for hungry Gazans as Guterres welcomes start of ceasefire46 minutes ago
-
Japan urges continued caution on potential tremors, tsunamis56 minutes ago
-
Singapore expects heavy traffic at land checkpoints during Chinese New Year56 minutes ago