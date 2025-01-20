China 'welcomes' Gaza ceasefire coming into effect

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) China on Monday hailed the start of a long-awaited truce aimed at ending more than 15 months of war in Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas formally entered into force on Sunday, paving the way for the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages.

A spokeswoman for Beijing's foreign ministry said "China welcomes the Gaza ceasefire agreement coming into effect".

"We hope that the agreement will be fully and continuously implemented, and that a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza will be achieved," Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

"China will continue to work with the international community to promote peace and stability in the middle East," she said.

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.