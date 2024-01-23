China Welcomes Good Progress Between Pak-Iran Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) China welcomes the good progress that Iran and Pakistan have made in repairing their ties and supports them in further enhancing mutual trust and deepening cooperation through friendly consultation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
“We stand ready to work with Iran and Pakistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and safeguard regional peace, stability and development,” he said during his regular briefing.
Pakistani and Iranian foreign ministries yesterday said in a joint statement that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by January 26 and that Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Pakistan upon invitation on January 29.
Meanwhile, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times, “While having friendly relations with both countries, China is committed to promoting the relationship between Iran and Pakistan in the long run.”
Qian noted that China has played a crucial role as a responsible power by promoting bilateral relations of the two countries and regional peace and stability.
Chinese experts said that Iran and Pakistan respect China’s role in regional and international affairs, and China will continue to play an essential part as a mediator, so as to promote Iran and Pakistan to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels, as well as to build trust and dispel doubts.
APP/asg
