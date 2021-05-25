China Welcomes Iran-IAEA Agreement to Extend Agency Checks of Iranian Nuclear Sites

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Beijing welcomes the agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to further extend agency inspections in Iran and hopes for its conscientious observance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced on Monday that the agency agreed with Tehran to extend inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities for another month.

"China welcomes the extension of the technical agreement between Iran and the IAEA. We hope that it will be conscientiously implemented," Zhao said at a daily briefing, adding that this reflects Tehran's readiness to contribute to talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

The diplomat also recalled that China had always advocated the political resolution of the nuclear issue and promoted the initiative of holding negotiations between Washington and Tehran in a bid to resume the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The agreement was initially reached in late February after Tehran threatened to suspend all IAEA inspections at the country's nuclear facilities if US sanctions were not lifted. The sides agreed, in particular, to prolong the watchdog's checks for three months, but with a limited scope.