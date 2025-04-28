China welcomes measures to cool down current situation in wake of Pahalgam incident

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) China welcomes all measures that help to cool down the current situation and supports fair and just investigations into attack in Pahalgam, Occupied Kashmir at an early date, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

As a neighbor of both India and Pakistan, China hopes that both the countries will exercise restraint, work in the same direction, handle relevant differences properly through dialogue and consultation and jointly uphold peace stability in the region, Guo Jiakun said during his regular briefing.

While responding to a question, the spokesperson said, "I want to reiterate India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. Peaceful coexistence between the two countries is important to the peace and the development of the region."

As a neighbor to both India and Pakistan, China hopes both the countries will exercise restraint, work in the same direction and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region, he added.

APP/asg