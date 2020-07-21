China Welcomes Russia Restrictions on NGOs Linked to Falun Gong Movement- Foreign Ministry

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to restrict UK and US non-governmental organizations with links to the Falun Gong sect, outlawed in China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

On Monday, the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General included seven NGOs six US-based and one UK-based on the list of organizations unwanted in Russia, saying that their activities jeopardize national security. All of these organizations are affiliated with the Falun Gong movement, which due to its radical philosophical, political and religious views, has been considered a totalitarian sect and banned in China.

"Falun Gong is an anti-social sectarian organization outlawed by the Chinese government. We welcome Russia's decision to inscribe seven Falun Gong-linked groups on the list of unwanted organizations and ban their activities in Russia," the spokesperson said at a daily briefing.

The full list of designated organizations includes the US' World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong Inc.

, the Coalition to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong in China, the Global Mission to Rescure Persecuted Falun Gong Practitioners Inc., the Friends of Falun Gong Inc, the Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, and Dragon Springs Buddhist Inc. and the UK's The European Falun Dafa Association.

China banned Falun Gong in 1999 after members frequently committed suicide and suffered from mental disorders, refusing medical help because they believe in miraculous healing coming from spiritual awakening all to protest against the government's policies. China believes the group's ideology is a hazard for its law and order.

Falun Gong has attempted to stand up to its rights on many occasions, with members repeatedly committing self-immolation and crashing national television networks to broadcast videos with the group's teachings.