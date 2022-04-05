China Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Urges Them To Continue - Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) China welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks and urges them to continue the negotiations, permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.
"(We) welcome Russia-Ukraine talks, urge them to continue along the current lines," he said.