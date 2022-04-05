UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Urges Them To Continue - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022

China welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks and urges them to continue the negotiations, permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) China welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks and urges them to continue the negotiations, permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"(We) welcome Russia-Ukraine talks, urge them to continue along the current lines," he said.

More Stories From World

