UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Russian Readiness To Make Efforts To Restart Talks On Ukraine - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 10:27 PM

China Welcomes Russian Readiness to Make Efforts to Restart Talks on Ukraine - Statement

China is positively assessing the Russian readiness to make efforts on restarting peace talks on Ukraine as soon as possible, according to the joint Russian-Chinese statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) China is positively assessing the Russian readiness to make efforts on restarting peace talks on Ukraine as soon as possible, according to the joint Russian-Chinese statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

"China is positively assessing the readiness of Russia to make efforts to restart the peace talks as soon as possible," the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China

Recent Stories

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

2 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

8 seconds ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

10 seconds ago
 WDD organizes seminar in connection with "Int'l Wo ..

WDD organizes seminar in connection with "Int'l Women Day"

11 seconds ago
 Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah inaugu ..

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah inaugurates various facilities at BI ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.