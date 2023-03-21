China Welcomes Russian Readiness to Make Efforts to Restart Talks on Ukraine - Statement

China is positively assessing the Russian readiness to make efforts on restarting peace talks on Ukraine as soon as possible, according to the joint Russian-Chinese statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation

