China welcomes successful convening of GCC Summit

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ):China on Wednesday welcomed the successful convening of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and the release of Al-Ula Declaration besides supporting the GCC countries to strengthen unity and cooperation.

"China welcomes the successful convening of the GCC summit and the release of the Al-Ula Declaration, and supports the GCC countries to strengthen unity and cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry,s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing.

"We have always advocated resolving differences through dialogue and consultation," she added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side hoped and supported the GCC countries to continue to strengthen unity and cooperation to jointly promote regional peace, stability and development.

On January 5, during the 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council held in Saudi city of Al-Ula, the representatives of the six GCC countries and Egypt signed the "Al-Ula Declaration", emphasizing the GCC,s commitment, realization of comprehensive cooperation, unity and integration among the member states to push the GCC countries back to the track of cooperation.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia and Qatar had announced the reopening of airspace and land and sea borders to each other.

According to media reports, the reopening of the Saudi-Qatari borders came on the eve of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which began on Tuesday in the Saudi city of Al-Ula, with the participation of the Qatari emir.

Accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, a Saudi-led Arab quartet, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 and imposed a full embargo on the Gulf state. However, Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges.

The end of the crisis started on Monday with the decision by Saudi Arabia to reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday hailed the end of the Gulf crisis with Qatar as a "new chapter" for the Gulf's security and stability.