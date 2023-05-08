(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) : China on Monday welcomed and congratulated Syria on its return to the Arab League and termed it as conducive to strength and unity of Arab states (AL).

Addressing a regular briefing held here, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, "We believe this is conducive to the strength and unity of Arab states, the development and revitalization of the Arab world and peace and stability in the middle East. This serves the long-term interests of Arab states." He said that China has always supported Arab states in seeking strength through unity, and actively supported Syria in returning to the Arab League.

China has actively engaged various parties through our own channels. Last month, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun visited Syria and had an in-depth exchange of views with Syria on seeking a political settlement of the Syrian issue and facilitating Syria's return to the Arab League, he added.

Wang said that recently, China sent a task force to relevant Arab states for deep-going discussions on Syria's return to the Arab League.

At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will soon visit China.

As a sincere friend of Syria and other Arab states, China welcomes and supports Arab solidarity and will continue to work relentlessly to that end, he added.

Arab foreign ministers decided in an Arab League (AL) extraordinary meeting held in Cairo on Sunday to restore Syria's membership in the league after 12 years of suspension.