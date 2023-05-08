UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Syria's Return To Arab League: Wang Wenbin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 10:06 PM

China welcomes Syria's return to Arab League: Wang Wenbin

China on Monday welcomed and congratulated Syria on its return to the Arab League and termed it as conducive to strength and unity of Arab states (AL)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) : China on Monday welcomed and congratulated Syria on its return to the Arab League and termed it as conducive to strength and unity of Arab states (AL).

Addressing a regular briefing held here, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, "We believe this is conducive to the strength and unity of Arab states, the development and revitalization of the Arab world and peace and stability in the middle East. This serves the long-term interests of Arab states." He said that China has always supported Arab states in seeking strength through unity, and actively supported Syria in returning to the Arab League.

China has actively engaged various parties through our own channels. Last month, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun visited Syria and had an in-depth exchange of views with Syria on seeking a political settlement of the Syrian issue and facilitating Syria's return to the Arab League, he added.

Wang said that recently, China sent a task force to relevant Arab states for deep-going discussions on Syria's return to the Arab League.

At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will soon visit China.

As a sincere friend of Syria and other Arab states, China welcomes and supports Arab solidarity and will continue to work relentlessly to that end, he added.

Arab foreign ministers decided in an Arab League (AL) extraordinary meeting held in Cairo on Sunday to restore Syria's membership in the league after 12 years of suspension.

Related Topics

World Syria Exchange China Visit Cairo Middle East Sunday Government Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken in Contempt ..

US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken in Contempt for Hiding Afghanistan Dissent ..

1 minute ago
 Wheat-corn mixed flour to help address issue of ma ..

Wheat-corn mixed flour to help address issue of malnutrition: Dr Iqrar

2 minutes ago
 AJK Police, FIA decide to devise strategy paper on ..

AJK Police, FIA decide to devise strategy paper on counter money laundering

2 minutes ago
 Borrell Says Discussed Tehran's Cooperation With I ..

Borrell Says Discussed Tehran's Cooperation With IAEA With Iranian Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Arrives in Moscow - Spokesper ..

Belarusian President Arrives in Moscow - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk a ..

D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk assessment

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.