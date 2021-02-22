China Welcomes Temporary Iran-IAEA Deal to Continue Limited Verification

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) China welcomes the temporary solution reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to extend verifications by three months, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday.

Over the weekend, Tehran and the world nuclear oversight body agreed to prolong inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities but in a limited capacity. Iran had earlier threatened to suspend all inspections by February 23 if the US sanctions were not lifted by Monday.

"The IAEA and Iran through dialogue and consultations were able to reach a technical understanding on monitoring and verification activities acceptable to both sides. China welcomes and appreciates this, we hope that the parties will continue to work in the same direction and implement the achieved consensus," Wang said at a briefing in Beijing.

The diplomat added that the return of the US to the Iran nuclear deal was the only way to exit the current dead-end and to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program.

Iran had earlier set the deadline for Washington to lift the strangling sanctions imposed by the previous administration, but President Joe Biden had earlier condition lifting the sanctions to Iran's halting uranium enrichment. The Biden administration said it was reviewing the positions regarding Iran left by the previous administration.