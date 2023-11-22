China Welcomes Temporary Truce Between Israel And Hamas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) China welcomed the temporary ceasefire reached by the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
Addressing a regular briefing held here, she hopes it will help ease the plight of the humanitarian crisis, de-escalate the conflict and ease tensions.
As per media reports, the Israeli cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposed hostage release deal with Hamas, which will also see a temporary halt in fighting.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group's officials are "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel and that Hamas has delivered its response to Qatar.
APP/asg