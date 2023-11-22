Open Menu

China Welcomes Temporary Truce Between Israel And Hamas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China welcomes temporary truce between Israel and Hamas

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) China welcomed the temporary ceasefire reached by the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Addressing a regular briefing held here, she hopes it will help ease the plight of the humanitarian crisis, de-escalate the conflict and ease tensions.

As per media reports, the Israeli cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposed hostage release deal with Hamas, which will also see a temporary halt in fighting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group's officials are "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel and that Hamas has delivered its response to Qatar.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Israel China Qatar Mao Media Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

31 minutes ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

31 minutes ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

35 minutes ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

40 minutes ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

44 minutes ago
 SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

52 minutes ago
Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

1 hour ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

1 hour ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

16 hours ago

More Stories From World