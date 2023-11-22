China welcomes temporary truce between Israel and Hamas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) China welcomed the temporary ceasefire reached by the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Addressing a regular briefing held here, she hopes it will help ease the plight of the humanitarian crisis, de-escalate the conflict and ease tensions.

As per media reports, the Israeli cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposed hostage release deal with Hamas, which will also see a temporary halt in fighting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group's officials are "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel and that Hamas has delivered its response to Qatar.

