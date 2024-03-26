Open Menu

China Welcomes UNSC Resolution Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

China on Tuesday welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passing a resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) China on Tuesday welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passing a resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution, winning 14 votes in favor among the 15 members of the council, is the first Security Council resolution that demands or calls for a ceasefire in Gaza since the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

It is in line with the correct direction of the UNSC's actions and responds to the general expectations of the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question in this regard.

To yet another question, the spokesperson said that the Security Council resolutions are binding and called on the parties concerned to fulfill their obligations under the UN Charter and to take due action as required by the resolution.

China expects states with significant influence to play a positive role toward the parties concerned, including using all necessary and effective means at their disposal to support the implementation of the resolution, he said.

Lin called on the UNSC to continue to pay close attention to the situation in Gaza, and prepare for further necessary actions to ensure that the resolution is implemented in a timely and full manner.

China will continue to work with all parties to make unremitting efforts to achieve an early ceasefire in Gaza, ease the humanitarian situation, and advance the implementation of the two-state solution, Lin said.

APP/asg

