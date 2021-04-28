China Welcomes US Lifting Limits on Visas for Its Students, Scientists - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Beijing considers the US decision to annul limits on visas for students, scientists and journalists from several countries, including China, positively, Zhao Lijian, foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US State Department lifted restrictions, imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on visas for students, certain scientists, journalists and individuals who "provide critical infrastructure support in countries affected by a geographic COVID-19 restriction," from China, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

"The Chinese side paid attention to relevant messages.

We suppose that this step by the United States is positive," the spokesperson said during his briefing.

He added that Chinese results in preventing and combating the coronavirus pandemic are internationally recognized. However, he did not mention when China would lift travel restrictions for foreign students.

He expressed hope that Washington could duly organize everything needed for Chinese citizens' travels to the United States and create all conditions for resuming people's movement between the two countries.