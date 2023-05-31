UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Venezuela's Desire To Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China Welcomes Venezuela's Desire to Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) China endorses expansion of the BRICS group of leading emerging nations, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Wednesday.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Caracas would like to become a member-state of BRICS to "take part in the construction of this new architecture and global policy." Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva responded by saying that he is in favor of Venezuela joining the group. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the desire of new countries to join the BRICS was a topic of discussion within the alliance.

"China has always viewed BRICS as an open and inclusive mechanism and encourages the process of its expansion.

We welcome as much like-minded partners as possible to join the BRICS large family swiftly," Mao said in response to Sputnik's request to comment on China's position on the perspectives of Venezuela joining the bloc.

BRICS is an association that unites the world's largest developing economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In early 2023, South Africa assumed the BRICS chairmanship, which will last until the end of the year and then be passed on to another country.

In early April, Spokesman of the Tunisian July 25 Movement Mahmoud Ben Mabrouk told Sputnik that Tunis was considering joining the BRICS amid stalled negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

