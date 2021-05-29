UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, West Need Common Set Of Rules To Tackle Global Challenges - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:43 AM

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Global Challenges - Merkel

China and the Western world have their differences and rival interests but they will have to agree on a common set of rules governing multilateral cooperation, going forward, the German chancellor said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) China and the Western world have their differences and rival interests but they will have to agree on a common set of rules governing multilateral cooperation, going forward, the German chancellor said on Friday.

"We need to continue to aim for cooperation think of climate protection, of the conference on biodiversity in Kunming this fall and other global challenges. Without China we won't be able tackle these challenges," Angela Merkel told the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.

Speaking by video, the outgoing chancellor said that China was part and parcel of a host of multilateral organizations, including the Group of 20 developed economies.

"So, at the end of the day, it is about whether we will be able to agree on a common set of rules governing multilateral cooperation, even though we come from different social systems and even though we are competitors," she stressed.

The EU struck an investment deal with China last year, which Merkel said was a way of leveling the playing field on state subsidies, intellectual property and market access. But she admitted that the US felt much more strongly about its rivalry with China than the EU did.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the summit that the question was how the EU should cooperate with China and not if, considered that the Asian nation accounted for 17% of the global industrial output and up to 30% of the global emissions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China German Kunming Berlin Angela Merkel Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

2 minutes ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

2 minutes ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

13 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

13 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

13 minutes ago

Berlin Silent on Merkel's Participation in October ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.