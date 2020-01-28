China, WHO Ready to Work Together to Fight Coronavirus - Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting on Tuesday expressed mutual readiness to actively cooperate in the tackling the deadly new coronavirus, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting on Tuesday expressed mutual readiness to actively cooperate in the tackling the deadly new coronavirus, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ghebreyesus said that the WHO was ready to provide China with any assistance needed in combating coronavirus.

Wang, in turn, stated that Beijing would remain transparent about the the outbreak and cooperate with the world community and the WHO.

Novel coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. Despite the containment efforts of the Chinese authorities, the virus has already spread to Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, the United States, France and some other nations. China's National Health Commission has so far confirmed a total of 4,515 infection cases and 106 deaths.