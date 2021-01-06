BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) China and the World Health Organization (WHO) are still discussing the date and the specific agenda of the trip to China of the international expert team probing the origins of the novel coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Wednesday, adding visas are not the only issue for discussion.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that Beijing had so far failed to issue necessary documents for the international experts to visit China and expressed regret about that. He noted that this mission is of the highest priority for the WHO.

"Against all the odds, in order to support international COVID-19 cooperation, China has overcome difficulties to accelerate preparatory work at home and the relevant Chinese authorities are all along in communication with WHO. As far as I know, the two sides are still in close communication on the specific date and arrangements for the visit of the international team of experts.

We certainly hope that the arrangement can be finalized through communication as soon as possible," Hua said at a briefing.

She added that the Chinese side fully understands the position of the WHO, including the feelings of its chief, however, the sides should discuss all the details in order to ensure the successful work of the experts.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's central city of Wuhan in late December, with initial reports linking the first cases to a local wet market.

The WHO has since launched a probe into the origins of the virus. In August, a WHO advance team completed its visit in China, saying that it has laid the groundwork for a larger group of experts that will travel to the zone of the initial outbreak.