China Will Be Global 'force For Peace': Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) China will be a global force for peace and stability, the country's foreign minister Wang Yi said at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

"In the face of complex turmoil in the international environment, China will persist in being a force for peace, a force for stability, and a force for progress in the world," Wang told reporters.

Wang made his comments at China's largest annual political gathering, which opened in Beijing earlier this week.

The "Two Sessions" -- parallel meetings of China's rubber-stamp parliament and political consultative body -- offer a rare glimpse into the strategy of the Communist Party-led government for the year ahead.

This year's gathering is being closely watched for signals as to Chinese leaders' confidence in current geopolitical conditions, as tensions persist across the Taiwan Strait and Russia's war in Ukraine enters its third year.

