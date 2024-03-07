China Will Be Global 'force For Peace': Foreign Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) China will be a global force for peace and stability, the country's foreign minister Wang Yi said at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
"In the face of complex turmoil in the international environment, China will persist in being a force for peace, a force for stability, and a force for progress in the world," Wang told reporters.
Wang made his comments at China's largest annual political gathering, which opened in Beijing earlier this week.
The "Two Sessions" -- parallel meetings of China's rubber-stamp parliament and political consultative body -- offer a rare glimpse into the strategy of the Communist Party-led government for the year ahead.
This year's gathering is being closely watched for signals as to Chinese leaders' confidence in current geopolitical conditions, as tensions persist across the Taiwan Strait and Russia's war in Ukraine enters its third year.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From World
-
'Rust' armorer found guilty over deadly on-set shooting19 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council meeting raises alarm on 'critical' Haiti situation19 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months58 minutes ago
-
Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment58 minutes ago
-
New Zealand in efforts to fast track consenting of major projects58 minutes ago
-
Laos to continue investing in nutrition for prosperous future59 minutes ago
-
AI tools still permitting political disinfo creation, NGO warns59 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China advocates equal, orderly multi-polar world, inclusive economic globalization ..59 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's seafood exports to hit 9.5 bln USD in 202459 minutes ago
-
Ireland votes in family, gender equality referendums1 hour ago
-
Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment1 hour ago
-
River Plate go top as Boca Juniors stumble1 hour ago