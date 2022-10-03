UrduPoint.com

China Will Continue Developing Trade Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China Will Continue Developing Trade Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Moscow and Beijing will continue taking measures to maintain trade and economic cooperation and expect to set a new historical record in bilateral trade in 2022, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has told Sputnik.

Since the onset of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, China has been facing intense pressure from the West trying to hinder cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

"This year, in the face of the complicated international environment, the coronavirus pandemic, and other severe challenges, China-Russia trade and economic cooperation showed great flexibility and showed impressive growth contrary to general trends," Zhang said on the occasion of the National Day of China, celebrated on October 1.

The ambassador said that the turnover had surpassed $117.2 billion during the first eight months of 2022, up 31.4% year-on-year.

"I believe that at the end of the year, the volume of bilateral trade will set a new historic record. China together with Russia will continue to actively take effective measures to maintain normal economic and trade cooperation between our countries and ensure the stability of production and supply chains," Zhang said.

Moscow and Beijing will be developing cooperation in energy, car manufacturing, agriculture, digital economy, green development, and biomedicine to increase the scale and quality of bilateral relations between the countries, the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Agriculture Car Beijing February October From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

1 hour ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.