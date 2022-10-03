China Will Continue Developing Trade Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Moscow and Beijing will continue taking measures to maintain trade and economic cooperation and expect to set a new historical record in bilateral trade in 2022, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has told Sputnik.

Since the onset of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, China has been facing intense pressure from the West trying to hinder cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

"This year, in the face of the complicated international environment, the coronavirus pandemic, and other severe challenges, China-Russia trade and economic cooperation showed great flexibility and showed impressive growth contrary to general trends," Zhang said on the occasion of the National Day of China, celebrated on October 1.

The ambassador said that the turnover had surpassed $117.2 billion during the first eight months of 2022, up 31.4% year-on-year.

"I believe that at the end of the year, the volume of bilateral trade will set a new historic record. China together with Russia will continue to actively take effective measures to maintain normal economic and trade cooperation between our countries and ensure the stability of production and supply chains," Zhang said.

Moscow and Beijing will be developing cooperation in energy, car manufacturing, agriculture, digital economy, green development, and biomedicine to increase the scale and quality of bilateral relations between the countries, the ambassador said.