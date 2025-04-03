China Will Continue To Empower Development Through Green Energy: FM
Published April 03, 2025
China will continue to work with other parties, empower development through green energy, and promote cooperation through the blue economy, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing on Wednesday
China's commitment to green and low-carbon development is an inherent requirement of its pursuit of high-quality economic growth, which also serves as a driving force for global climate response and sustainable development, said Guo.
In 2024, four out of every 10 kilowatt-hours of electricity in China was generated by clean energy. As the largest exporter of clean technologies, China creates 46 percent of the job opportunities in the global renewable energy industry, Guo said.
Noting that "green transition" and "blue contributions" stand out in China's cooperation with neighboring countries for sustainable development, Guo said that China has conducted cooperation with Vietnam, Thailand and other countries on clean energy, signed cooperation documents on blue economy with Indonesia, among other countries, and promoted cooperation in relevant fields.
Guo said building a clean and beautiful world is the shared responsibility of all countries, noting that some countries are now groundlessly going after China's green sector, which will lead to self-isolation, and even worse, cost the international community and developing countries more to access renewable energy, and hinder global green and low-carbon development.
"We also call on all parties to jointly create favorable conditions for international green cooperation and make greater contributions," the spokesperson said.
