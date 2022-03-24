China Will Continue to Play Constructive Role in Facilitating Ukraine Peace Talks

China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating the peace talks on the Ukraine crisis, China's Ambassador to the United States Zhang Jun said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating the peace talks on the Ukraine crisis, China's Ambassador to the United States Zhang Jun said on Thursday.

"Dialogue and negotiation are the only ways out of the crisis in Ukraine," Zhang said. "China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace talks."