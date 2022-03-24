UrduPoint.com

China Will Continue To Play Constructive Role In Facilitating Ukraine Peace Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 08:19 PM

China Will Continue to Play Constructive Role in Facilitating Ukraine Peace Talks

China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating the peace talks on the Ukraine crisis, China's Ambassador to the United States Zhang Jun said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating the peace talks on the Ukraine crisis, China's Ambassador to the United States Zhang Jun said on Thursday.

"Dialogue and negotiation are the only ways out of the crisis in Ukraine," Zhang said. "China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace talks."

Related Topics

Ukraine China United States

Recent Stories

US to Boost Domestic Oil Output by 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

US to Boost Domestic Oil Output by 1Mln Barrels Per Year - Energy Secretary

11 minutes ago
 Election Officer warns Aimal Wali not to violate L ..

Election Officer warns Aimal Wali not to violate LG polls' code of conduct

11 minutes ago
 Tax reforms triggers 100% increase in KPRA revenue ..

Tax reforms triggers 100% increase in KPRA revenue collection

13 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed, oil prices dip as West targets Russi ..

Stocks mixed, oil prices dip as West targets Russian gold

13 minutes ago
 US sanctions Russia lawmakers, defence contractors ..

US sanctions Russia lawmakers, defence contractors

13 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II may miss opening of parliament

Queen Elizabeth II may miss opening of parliament

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>