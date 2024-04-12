China Will Continue To Play Constructive Role In Resolving Middle East Issue: Mao Ning
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) China will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the middle East issue on its own merits and contribute to cooling down the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.
The Chinese side calls on all parties to the ongoing Gaza conflict to immediately ceasefire.
Mao Ning made the remarks while briefing the media during a regular press conference on Thursday's phone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
During the phone call, Wang said China strongly condemned the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria and stressed that the security of diplomatic institutions is inviolable and the sovereignty of Iran and Syria should be respected, according to Mao.
Mao added that this round of escalation is the latest manifestation of the spillover from the Gaza conflict, and it's imperative that the conflict be put to rest as soon as possible.
China calls on all parties to the conflict to earnestly implement UN Security Council Resolution 2728, immediately cease fire and stop fighting, and stop the humanitarian crisis, said the spokesperson.
Resolution 2728, which was adopted on March 25, was the first Security Council resolution that demands or calls for a cease-fire in Gaza after the flare-up of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023.
APP/asg
