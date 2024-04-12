Open Menu

China Will Continue To Play Constructive Role In Resolving Middle East Issue: Mao Ning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

China will continue to play constructive role in resolving Middle East issue: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) China will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the middle East issue on its own merits and contribute to cooling down the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

The Chinese side calls on all parties to the ongoing Gaza conflict to immediately ceasefire.

Mao Ning made the remarks while briefing the media during a regular press conference on Thursday's phone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the phone call, Wang said China strongly condemned the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria and stressed that the security of diplomatic institutions is inviolable and the sovereignty of Iran and Syria should be respected, according to Mao.

Mao added that this round of escalation is the latest manifestation of the spillover from the Gaza conflict, and it's imperative that the conflict be put to rest as soon as possible.

China calls on all parties to the conflict to earnestly implement UN Security Council Resolution 2728, immediately cease fire and stop fighting, and stop the humanitarian crisis, said the spokesperson.

Resolution 2728, which was adopted on March 25, was the first Security Council resolution that demands or calls for a cease-fire in Gaza after the flare-up of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Fire United Nations Syria Iran China Gaza Mao Middle East March October Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From World