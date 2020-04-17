UrduPoint.com
China Will Continue To Support Russia In Fight Against COVID-19 Epidemic - Xi Jinping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:18 AM

China Will Continue to Support Russia in Fight Against COVID-19 Epidemic - Xi Jinping

China will continue to support Russia in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese President Xi Jingping said during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) China will continue to support Russia in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese President Xi Jingping said during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China has already sent humanitarian aid to Russia and is actively assisting the Russian side in purchasing medical supplies from Russia. The Chinese side will continue to provide strong support to Russia," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television.

Over the past few days, the Chinese government has sent a group of experts to Russia who are currently working in Moscow and exchanging experience with Russian colleagues, Xi said.

Cooperation between Russia and China will become even stronger after being tested by the epidemic, said Xi Jinping.

"Russia and China should study new, flexible and diverse options for cooperation in preventing, controlling and normalizing the epidemic situation, and promote the continuous development of bilateral cooperation," he said.

Xi also thanked Moscow for assisting Chinese citizens in Russia and expressed hope that they would be provided with conditions for normal work and life in Russia, as it has been.

The Chinese leader noted that the second phone conversation with Putin in a month once again confirms high level of Russian-Chinese relations.

