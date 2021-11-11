China will create greater opportunities for Asia-Pacific region: Xi

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:14 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China has embarked on a new journey toward fully building itself into a modern socialist country, and this will create greater opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit via video.

Xi noted that China's economic development has been an integral part of the Asia-Pacific cooperation process over the years. China has attained the goal of fully building a moderately prosperous society within the set time frame, secured a historic success in eradicating absolute poverty, and embarked on a new journey toward fully building itself into a modern socialist country.

"This will create greater opportunities for our region," Xi said.

China will remain firm in advancing reform and opening-up so as to add impetus to economic development in the region, and advance green transition on all fronts and make its due contribution to boosting ecological conservation in the Asia-Pacific and beyond, Xi said.

The country will also stay committed to promoting win-win cooperation and contribute to the economic development of the region, he added.

