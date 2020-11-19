China Will Deepen Supply-Side Structural Reforms - President Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) China is going to boost its supply-side structural reforms and increase the domestic demand to ensure economic prosperity, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday in a video address to the APEC CEO Dialogues.

"China will deepen supply-side structural reforms and further expand domestic demand," Xi said.

He stressed that the Chinese economy could withstand the challenges it faced over the COVID-19 pandemic.