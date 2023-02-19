UrduPoint.com

China Will Never Accept US Pressure On China-Russia Relations - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Beijing will never accept US' "finger-pointing" targeting China-Russia relations and calls on Washington to work toward a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis instead of deteriorating the situation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"We never accept the US's finger-pointing or even coercion targeting China-Russia relations," the foreign ministry said in a statement published after the meeting.

The statement also said that the US, as a major country, should "work for a political settlement of the (Ukraine) crisis instead of fanning the flames or profiteering from the situation."

On Saturday, according to US State Department Spokesperson Ned price, Blinken warned Wang "about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion."

