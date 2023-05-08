UrduPoint.com

China Will Never Forget NATO's Atrocities In Yugoslavia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

China Will Never Forget NATO's Atrocities in Yugoslavia - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Chinese people will never forget the barbaric crimes that NATO committed in Yugoslavia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

On March 24, 1999, NATO commenced air strikes against Yugoslavia. On May 7, five bombs hit the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing three people and injuring over 20.

"Chinese people will never forget the blood and the lives that it gave for protection of truth, honesty and justice. And it will never forget the barbaric crimes of US-led NATO as well," Wang told a briefing.

He pointed out that on the one hand, NATO portrays itself as a regional defense alliance, but on the other hand, it constantly heightens regional tensions and generates bloc adversities.

"Following the end of the Cold War, US-led NATO has repeatedly stirred up conflicts all over the world, from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kosovo, from Iraq to Afghanistan, from Libya to Syria," the spokesman said.

He emphasized that NATO continues to expand its presence to the East, to the Asia-Pacific region, creating bloc opposition and disrupting regional peace and stability.

"US-led NATO needs to give serious thought to its crimes, to completely abandon its outdated, Cold War era mentality and to stop provoking regional conflicts and causing discord and riots," Wang said.

In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army led to a bombing of what was then the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces. The operation was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council and was based on allegations by Western countries that the Yugoslav authorities were allegedly carrying out ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians. NATO airstrikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999 and claimed the lives of over 2,500 people, including 87 children.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan World Riots Army United Nations Syria China Iraq Belgrade Alliance Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Libya Albanian March May June All From Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of UAE Fatwa Council

28 minutes ago
 TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening ..

TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening injections

29 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal U ..

Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal University

16 minutes ago
 Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ educatio ..

Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ education

49 minutes ago
 Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talk ..

Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talks in Brussels on Sunday - Repo ..

16 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 26 paisas against Dollar

Rupee sheds 26 paisas against Dollar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.