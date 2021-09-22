China Will Never Invade, 'Bully' Other Countries, Seek Hegemony - Xi Jinping at UNGA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) China will never use its international position to invade or "bully" other countries or seek world hegemony, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"China will never invade or bully others or seek hegemony," the Chinese leader said during his virtual address for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.