Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Will Never View Conflict In Ukraine In Terms Of Self-Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM

China Will Never View Conflict in Ukraine in Terms of Self-Interest

China will never view the Ukrainian crisis in terms of self-interest, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China will never view the Ukrainian crisis in terms of self-interest, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China will never consider the Ukrainian issue from the point of view of personal interests, but will always adhere to a balanced position," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangzhou.

Xi also noted that the causes of the crisis in Ukraine are complex, and that its prolongation harms all parties.

"Ending the war as soon as possible is in the interests of the parties concerned and the whole world, a political settlement is the only right way," Xi said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine China Guangzhou TV All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

11 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

11 minutes ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

15 minutes ago
 IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System ..

IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System to Cope With Earthquakes' Aft ..

15 minutes ago
 Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian ..

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - ..

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - Lebanese Defense Minister Maur ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.