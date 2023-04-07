China Will Never View Conflict in Ukraine in Terms of Self-Interest

China will never view the Ukrainian crisis in terms of self-interest, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China will never view the Ukrainian crisis in terms of self-interest, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China will never consider the Ukrainian issue from the point of view of personal interests, but will always adhere to a balanced position," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangzhou.

Xi also noted that the causes of the crisis in Ukraine are complex, and that its prolongation harms all parties.

"Ending the war as soon as possible is in the interests of the parties concerned and the whole world, a political settlement is the only right way," Xi said.