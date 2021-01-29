UrduPoint.com
China Will 'no Longer Recognise' UK-issued BNO Passport For Hong Kongers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:28 PM

China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO passport for Hong Kongers

China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to open its doors to millions more residents of the former colony following a Beijing security crackdown

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to open its doors to millions more residents of the former colony following a Beijing security crackdown.

"From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BNO passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

