UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Will Not Devalue Yuan To End Trade War With US - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

China Will Not Devalue Yuan to End Trade War With US - Foreign Ministry

China does not intend to devalue its currency as a means of resolving its trade war with the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent remarks about Beijing's alleged "big currency manipulation."

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) China does not intend to devalue its Currency as a means of resolving its trade war with the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent remarks about Beijing's alleged "big currency manipulation."

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on Twitter that China and Europe were manipulating their currencies and "pumping money"�into their economies in order to successfully compete with the United States.

"As a large and responsible state, China is not devaluing [its currency] to improve its competitiveness, and we are not going to use this as a tool to address trade tensions," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman also stressed that the US Department of Treasury had not listed China as a country that manipulates exchange rates for many years.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

In May, the United States escalated the trade war when it imposed a 25 percent tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China, in turn, pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.

Related Topics

Exchange Europe China Twitter Trump Beijing United States Money May June Billion

Recent Stories

'Lok Bethak' held on Sufi poet Shah Hussain at Lok ..

2 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab announces schedule for annual ..

2 minutes ago

Ryabkov, Thompson to Discuss Strategic Stability i ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Rizvi seeks government, philanthropists' help ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Rules Out Talks With US Until Sanctions Lif ..

8 minutes ago

Govt. taking interest in promotion of fish farming ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.