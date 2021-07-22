UrduPoint.com
China Will Not Follow WHO Requirements For Further COVID-19 Origins Probe - Health Body

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) China regards the World Health Organization's (WHO) criteria for the second phase of the investigation into origins of the coronavirus as insulting and will not follow them, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"Concerning the proposal on the second phase of the investigation, it uses some formulations, which are not respecting science and common sense. We will not follow this plan. The Chinese government supports an investigation based on the scientific approach. We are against the politicization of the probe into the virus origins," Vice Minister of Health Zeng Yixin said at a press conference.

