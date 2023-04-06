China Will Not Make Any Concessions on Taiwan Issue - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Anyone who expects China to make concessions on the Taiwan issue is thinking unrealistically, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"The Taiwan issue is at the center of China's key interests, the Chinese government and the Chinese people will never agree with those who speculate around the one China principle.

Anyone who expects China to make concessions on the Taiwan issue is thinking unrealistically," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.