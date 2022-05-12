China Will Not Support US Draft UN Resolution on Sanctions Against N. Korea - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Beijing will not support Washington's draft UN resolution on sanctions against North Korea, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters.

"We will not support the current US draft resolution," the envoy said on Wednesday. "We have proposed the other options and discussions are still going on. We certainly hope that we can find a solution avoiding a confrontation in the Security Council."