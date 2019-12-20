UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Will Not Tolerate Foreign Interference In Affairs Of Hong Kong, Macao - President Xi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

China Will Not Tolerate Foreign Interference in Affairs of Hong Kong, Macao - President Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) China will never tolerate any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Macao and Hong Kong, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan are currently in Macao, which is hosting festive events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the region's return to China. The inauguration of the fifth cabinet of Macao also takes place on Friday.

"China will never allow any foreign actors' interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macao," the Chinese leader said.

He also vowed to protect the sovereignty and security of China.

"After Hong Kong and Macao had been returned to the homeland, the governance of these special administrative regions is an exclusively internal matter. The will of the Chinese government and all Chinese people to protect the interests of the state sovereignty, security and development is rock-solid," Xi added.

The remarks were made amid the ongoing wave of protests in Hong Kong, which are viewed by Beijing as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic politics.

Related Topics

China Wife Beijing Hong Kong All Government Cabinet Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

9 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

11 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

10 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.