China Will Not Tolerate Foreign Interference in Affairs of Hong Kong, Macao - President Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) China will never tolerate any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Macao and Hong Kong, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan are currently in Macao, which is hosting festive events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the region's return to China. The inauguration of the fifth cabinet of Macao also takes place on Friday.

"China will never allow any foreign actors' interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macao," the Chinese leader said.

He also vowed to protect the sovereignty and security of China.

"After Hong Kong and Macao had been returned to the homeland, the governance of these special administrative regions is an exclusively internal matter. The will of the Chinese government and all Chinese people to protect the interests of the state sovereignty, security and development is rock-solid," Xi added.

The remarks were made amid the ongoing wave of protests in Hong Kong, which are viewed by Beijing as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic politics.