China Will Publish Proposals for Ukraine Peace in Coming Days - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China will publish its proposals for facilitating a peace process in Ukraine in the coming days, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"It will be out in a few days time," Zhang told reporters.

China will emphasize respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, highlight that countries should accommodate each others' concerns, and urge a political settlement to achieve peace, according to the diplomat.