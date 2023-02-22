UrduPoint.com

China Will Publish Proposals For Ukraine Peace In Coming Days - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China will publish its proposals for facilitating a peace process in Ukraine in the coming days, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"It will be out in a few days time," Zhang told reporters.

China will emphasize respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, highlight that countries should accommodate each others' concerns, and urge a political settlement to achieve peace, according to the diplomat.

