China Will Respond In Kind To US Visa Restrictions On State Officials - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China Will Respond in Kind to US Visa Restrictions on State Officials - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) China will take actions in response to the visa restrictions imposed on Chinese government officials by the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"We urge the United States to immediately lift the so-called sanctions against Chinese officials, otherwise China will certainly take tit for tat measures," Wang told a briefing.

He added that the situation with human rights in China today is at the highest level in history and urged the US to stop slandering and exerting pressure on China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the US would impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials, who are considered responsible for the alleged repression of ethnic and religious minorities.

