China Will Sign High-Standard Free Trade Agreements With More Countries - President Xi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) China is going to sign more free trade agreements with foreign countries to ensure further economic growth and development, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday in a video address to the APEC CEO Dialogues.
"China will sign high-standard free trade agreements with more countries," Xi said.
He also expressed a wish to involve more nations in China's Belt and Road initiative.