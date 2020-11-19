China Will Sign High-Standard Free Trade Agreements With More Countries - President Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) China is going to sign more free trade agreements with foreign countries to ensure further economic growth and development, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday in a video address to the APEC CEO Dialogues.

"China will sign high-standard free trade agreements with more countries," Xi said.

He also expressed a wish to involve more nations in China's Belt and Road initiative.