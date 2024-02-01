China willing to contribute more to world peace, prosperity: Wang Yi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) China stands ready to pool strength for international friendship and cooperation, and contribute more to world peace and prosperity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a New Year reception held by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

More than 400 people attended the event, including diplomatic envoys from various countries, representatives of international organizations in China and representatives of Chinese government departments.

Addressing the reception, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reviewed China's diplomatic achievements over the past year, saying that China's diplomatic service has risen to challenges and forged ahead with a great sense of responsibility, CGTN reported.

China had remained committed to dialogue and cooperation, served as a staunch pillar in healthy interactions between major countries, and acted on the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, he said.

Citing the first China-Central Asia summit, the restored China-Australia relations, amicable China-ASEAN cooperation and other key diplomatic achievements, Wang said China has proved a reliable partner in the joint construction of the Asian community.

He also mentioned the rapprochement between Saudi-Iran ties mediated by China, the Global Security Initiative and the 12-point plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stressing that China has always been committed to promoting peace talks and a key force in safeguarding world peace and stability.

China, a steadfast member of the Global South, had been pursuing progress for all, Wang said, adding China supported developing countries to accelerate their modernization.

He noted that China would remain committed to opening-up and cooperation, and make new contributions to global common development.

The year 2024 is crucial for the advancement of Chinese modernization on all fronts. Building a community with a shared future for humanity is the noble goal China is pursuing in its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era, Wang said.

China stood ready to work with all countries to cement the foundations of peace and security, pool strength for friendship and cooperation, follow the right path of multilateralism, and build a future of development and prosperity, he said.

