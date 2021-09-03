China Willing to Cooperate in Some Areas, But US Makes Beliefs Clear - Sherman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in remarks at the University of Southern California that there are some areas in which the United States and China can work together even while Washington makes its opposition to some of Beijing's policies and practices clear.

"There are some areas in which [China] will work with us, and we will try to build on those, but we've made very clear - and I certainly made it very clear in the meetings I held - in what we believe. We believe, for instance, that what is happening in Xinjiang is horrendous, that what is happening to the Uighurs is abhorrent," Sherman said on Thursday.

Sherman traveled to China from July 25-26 for meetings with Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi as well as other officials.

During her meetings, Sherman expressed the United States' concern over China's alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic minority in Xinjiang province.

On Monday, China abstained from a UN Security Council vote on a resolution drafted by the United States, United Kingdom and France that expressed an expectation for the Taliban (banned in Russia) to allow Afghans and foreigners alike to safely leave Afghanistan.

The Chinese and Russian representatives, who abstained from the vote, said that their proposals regarding the resolution were not considered, including a proposal to include the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) into the paragraph on combating terrorism.