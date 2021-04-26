UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Willing To Help India Fight Resurgence Of COVID-19: Wang Wenbin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:25 PM

China willing to help India fight resurgence of COVID-19: Wang Wenbin

China has expressed willingness to provide medical supplies to India to fight a resurgence of COVID-19 at the request of Indian side, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :China has expressed willingness to provide medical supplies to India to fight a resurgence of COVID-19 at the request of Indian side, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"China has been following closely the epidemic situation in India and expressed readiness early on to help curb the latest surge. At present, the two sides are communicating with one another," he said during his regular briefing held here.

According to some Indian media reports, China's Sichuan Airlines has decided to suspend cargo flights to India for 15 days because of the resurgence there, which will disrupt Indian private traders' procurement of medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators from China.

Wang replied that the Indian private companies' procurement of medical supplies from China was actually normal business deals.

"You asked about Indian companies' purchase of China's anti-epidemic medical supplies. As far as I know, that's normal business interaction. We stand ready to offer support and assistance to the best of our capability if the Indian side informs us of its specific needs," he said.

To yet another question, he made it clear that China was ready to provide necessary support and help to India in its fight against the new wave of infections. "If India raises any specific demand, we will offer support and help to the best of our capability." Wang Wenbin reiterated that the epidemic was a common challenge that could only be addressed by concerted international efforts. "We hope that all countries can stand in solidarity to fight against the virus, the common enemy of mankind." He took note that leaders of some countries and international organizations were calling for strong international support to countries in need, as one in six Europeans had been vaccinated, one in five in North America but just one in 100 in Africa, which was unacceptable.

"The international community should reflect upon and stay on high alert to the huge "vaccine divide" between developed and developing countries,"he said.

The spokesperson said that China was the first to put forward and act on its commitment to make vaccines a global public good. "We resolutely oppose "vaccine nationalism", and will work with the international community to promote fair and reasonable distribution of vaccines.

China also called on countries in more advantageous position to take concrete actions to support and assist developing countries in obtaining vaccines, so as to secure an early victory in mankind's common fight against the epidemic.

About some activities carried out by certain countries within the relevant framework, the Chinese side hoped that they would also follow such principles and spirit, and jointly provide support and assistance to India and those in need within their capabilities in line with the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and fulfill their due international responsibilities and obligations, he said.

India has been going through a wave of new COVID-19 resurgence, exacerbated by double-mutant coronavirus variants. According to Indian health authorities, India's daily new cases reached a new record on Sunday with 352,911 cases.

Chinese medical suppliers are receiving growing orders from India. According to media reports, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment, a major medical company in the country, told domestic media that it received about 18,000 orders for oxygen machines from Indian side in the recent days, with orders keeping rising in the past days.

Related Topics

India Africa Business China Company Alert Sunday Media All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court accepts review petitions in Justice ..

2 minutes ago

Fehmida meets with FIFA normalization committee me ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination process for senior citizens underway: ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests its former officer for involvement in ..

2 minutes ago

JCPOA's Joint Commission Meeting to Resume on Tues ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.