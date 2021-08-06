China Willing to Host Intra-Afghan Talks - Deputy Envoy to UN

China is prepared to host intra-Afghan peace negotiations, Ambassador Dai Bing, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) China is prepared to host intra-Afghan peace negotiations, Ambassador Dai Bing, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN said on Friday.

