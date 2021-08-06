UrduPoint.com

China Willing To Host Intra-Afghan Talks - Deputy Envoy To UN

China is prepared to host intra-Afghan peace negotiations, Ambassador Dai Bing, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) China is prepared to host intra-Afghan peace negotiations, Ambassador Dai Bing, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN said on Friday.

"China is willing to host intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiation in due course to support and facilitate the peace reconciliation process in Afghanistan," Bing said.

